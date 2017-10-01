Why Red Sox Should Thank Yankees After Winning AL East Championship

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday clinched their second consecutive American League East title, and boy, did they need to earn it.

Given how well the New York Yankees played down the stretch, Boston was forced to play meaningful baseball through the penultimate game of the season. While it would’ve been less stressful to clinch early and coast into the playoffs, the Red Sox likely have benefited from the Yankees breathing down their necks.

For more on how the Yanks pushed the Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images