Why Skip Bayless Believes Patriots Are NFL’s Best Team After Beating Falcons

The New England Patriots appear to have turned things around.

After getting off to a mediocre 2-2 start to the season, the Patriots have rattled off three straight victories, including Sunday night’s 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL has seen an unprecedented amount of parity this season, as no team looks overly dominant and surprising upsets seemingly have become a weekly occurrence. While this makes power rankings rather difficult, Skip Bayless believes the defending Super Bowl champions currently are at the top.

During Monday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless made the case that quarterback Tom Brady’s MVP-caliber play thus far has New England positioned as the best team in football.

"I saw a New England team that has once again emerged right on schedule as the best team in pro football." — @RealSkipBayless on #ATLvsNE pic.twitter.com/VbpDIFJyB4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 23, 2017

One thing is for sure: if the Patriots keep up the high level of play they’ve shown as of late, the franchise will be in prime position to make a run at its sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images