Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Is ‘Damn Good’ For Patriots

The New England Patriots’ decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick has drawn mixed reviews, with some Pats fans suggesting the team didn’t get enough in return for a potential franchise quarterback, especially when his stock seemingly was so high leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft.

But the fact remains that Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down at age 40. And if TB12 really wants to play until his mid-40s, something that doesn’t seem that unreasonable, then perhaps the Patriots made the right move in landing a valuable draft pick before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Stephen A. Smith sure sounds like he’s on-board with the Patriots’ decision, saying Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that it’s a “damn good trade” for New England.

Check out his reasoning, along with Max Kellerman’s analysis of the deal, in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images