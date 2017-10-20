Why Stephen A. Smith Blames LaVar Ball For Lonzo Ball’s Poor Lakers Debut

Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with America’s most annoying dad.

Lonzo Ball made his NBA debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. It was underwhelming. The rookie point guard finished with just three points, nine rebounds and four assists on 1 of 6 shooting as the Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 108-92 at Staples Center.

After the game, LaVar — Lonzo’s loudmouthed father — tried to defend his son’s performance, even ripping Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, who shut down Lonzo and relished in welcoming the 19-year-old to life in the NBA. But perhaps LaVar is the reason Lonzo struggled so mightily.

Smith certainly believes so.

Some have suggested for a while that certain NBA players will be extra motivated going up against Lonzo because of the trash that LaVar talks. It took one game for that theory to be confirmed.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images