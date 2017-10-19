Why This Ex-Celtic Believes Gordon Hayward Could Return This Season

Remember how we told you not to get your hopes up about Gordon Hayward playing this season? Well, maybe don’t lose all faith.

The Boston Celtics forward underwent surgery Wednesday night following a horrific injury Tuesday in his C’s debut, and his agent says he’s likely done for the season.

But Shavlik Randolph, of all people, has a case for optimism.

The former Celtics forward, who had an injury very similar to Hayward’s early in his career, relayed to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman what Hayward’s recovery and timetable might look like.

“It’s about a 4 (to) 6 month recovery,” Randolph told Goodman. “The ligaments take 6 (to) 8 weeks and the tibia was about three months to heal in all the places it broke. Ironically, I had the same injury and as bad as it looks it does heal back to 100 percent and does so surprisingly fast.

“I think there’s a chance he could be back this season if he really pushed it. The team will be cautious to bring him back too fast, but I think he could by the end of the season. Maybe not back to full 100 percent by then, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he can and does play.”

Randolph’s injury actually was nearly identical to Hayward’s. He suffered a broken and dislocated left ankle during a Philadelphia 76ers practice in November 2006 after stepping on Andre Iguodala’s foot. The injury apparently was pretty gruesome; Iguodala recalled players “running around and screaming” after Randolph went down and compared his injury to Joe Theismann’s.

Randolph missed the rest of the 2006-07 season but returned the following campaign.

Before Celtics fans get too excited, Boston shouldn’t — and likely won’t — push the envelope on Hayward. He’s signed to a four-year contract and is just 27 years old, so rushing him back before his ankle is 100 percent isn’t a smart move. C’s fans should expect not to see Hayward until next fall.

But Randolph’s insight does convey a positive message: That Hayward could return strong as ever in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images