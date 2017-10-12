Wife Of Ex-Dolphins Coach Chris Foerster Requests Privacy Amid Scandal

Chris Foerster’s family wants no part of his proverbial 15 minutes of infamy.

The wife of the former Miami Dolphins offensive-line coach Thursday in a statement asked for the public to afford them privacy, as he seeks “the help he needs,” according to ESPN’s James Walker.

“As a family, our first and foremost concern is that Chris gets the help he needs,”Michelle Foerster said. “We ask that family members be afforded privacy as we work to support each other during this difficult period. At this time, we have no further comment to provide.”

Foerster resigned from his role with the Dolphins on Monday in the aftermath of a scandal, which stems from the emergence of an online video showing him snorting a white powdery substance through a $20 bill.

Now we know why he has maintained public silence since his departure from the Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images