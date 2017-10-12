Will Ferrell As New Red Sox Manager? Boston Comedy Club Makes Its Case

After firing John Farrell on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox are in search of a new manager.

But could they replace one Farrell with another?

Boston comedy theater Improv Asylum apparently wants movie star Will Ferrell to be the new Sox skipper, and even has started a GoFundMe page to support the imitative. Improv Asylum has set a goal of $1.3 million (average salary of an MLB manager in 2016) but, as of Thursday afternoon, hasn’t cracked $200.

Hey, never say never.

In case you’re worried about which side of baseball’s greatest rivalry Ferrell falls on, here he is screaming at former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for roughly four minutes:

As Improv Asylum mentions in its crowdfunding page, Ferrell has some experience on the diamond.

In 2015, the “Saturday Night Live” legend played in spring training games for 10 different MLB teams, and even spent time at every position. Hey, the best manager is a well-rounded manager, right?

