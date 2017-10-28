Why Yuli Gurriel Probably Won’t Be Suspended For Racist Gesture In Game 3

Yulieski Gurriel should sit out at least one game for the racially offensive gesture he made toward Yu Darvish on Friday — something that really shouldn’t be up for debate.

But don’t hold your breath.

The Houston Astros infielder made the racist gesture after hitting a second-inning home run off Darvish during the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series. After the game, everyone said all the right things, especially Darvish, who really took the high road.

However, as ESPN’s Buster Only points out, a suspension probably won’t happen. Here’s his reasoning:

Re: Gurriel:

1) Clear precedent for suspension (Escobar, Pillar)

2) Serving suspension during WS very, very unlikely, given appeal process — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 28, 2017

As Olney said, there’s precedent here. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended in May for using a homophobic slur. And Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar was suspended in 2012 — when he was with the Jays — for writing an anti-gay slur in his eye black.

But even if Major League Baseball elects to suspend Gurriel, he’s almost certain to appeal, which likely would delay the process so that a decision isn’t made until after the World Series. Now, MLB, which will meet with Gurriel before Game 4 on Saturday, could come to him and the Astros and advise that taking a suspension without a fight is what’s best for the league, given the racially-charged climate in the sports world right now.

But neither the Astros nor the Major League Baseball Players Association are likely to go for that.

So as offensive as Gurriel’s gesture was too many people, don’t be surprised if all he gets is a slap on the wrist.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images