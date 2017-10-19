Wizards Link Arms During Playing Of National Anthem Before Season Opener

The Washington Wizards made a statement before their season tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

In what likely was a show of solidarity, the Wizards decided to link arms during the playing of the national anthem at Capital One Arena.

WATCH – Locking Arms as One Every member of the @WashWizards standing, locking arms for our National Anthem.@ABC7News pic.twitter.com/QKXgSdOwHY — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) October 18, 2017

A number NFL teams elected to link arms after President Donald Trump referred to players who kneel during the anthem as “sons of bitches,” and suggested NFL owners should fire protesting players.

Following Trump’s divisive rhetoric, Wizards point guard John Wall called on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to speak out as the faces of the NFL, and now Wall and the Wizards appear to be showing solidarity with their fellow athletes.

While the NBA currently has a rule that coaches and players must stand during the playing of the national anthem, we expect at least a few other teams to show solidarity against the president’s controversial statement in one way or another.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images