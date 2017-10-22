Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Ridiculous Catch In ALCS Game 7 Vs. Astros

It pays to be 6-foot-7, apparently.

During the second inning of Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made perhaps the best catch of the Major League Baseball playoffs thus far. Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel ripped a line drive to right field off Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia, and the ball looked destined for the front-row seats.

Enter Judge.

Aaron Judge with one of the greatest catches you'll ever see. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/1GGcVdDWDY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 22, 2017

Whether the ball would’ve been a home run is debatable, but there’s no denying how great that grab was.

Of course, we’ve seen this act before, albeit in a different ballpark.

During ALCS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, Judge made a similar catch, one that also came at the expense of Gurriel. Sometimes another guy just has your number.

Can someone remind Judge that he’s a rookie?

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images