Yankees, Twins Announce Rosters For 2017 American League Wild Card Game

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins will square off Tuesday night in the 2017 American League Wild Card Game for an opportunity to face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.

Right-hander Luis Severino will take the ball for New York in the one-game playoff at Yankee Stadium, while Minnesota will counter with fellow righty Ervin Santana.

Both the Yankees and the Twins announced their AL Wild Card Game rosters Tuesday morning, and Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sano was the most notable omission. Sano was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday and started both Saturday and Sunday after missing more than a month with a stress reaction in his left shin. He was expected to be available off the bench for Tuesday’s showdown in the Bronx, but the Twins instead will carry 11 pitchers.

Sano is eligible to return for the ALDS should the Twins defeat the Yankees. That’s notable, as the 24-year-old finished the regular season with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs — both career highs — to go along with an .859 OPS in 114 games.

The complete rosters for Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game are below.

Without further ado, your 2017 AL Wild Card roster! pic.twitter.com/HoNuxKEyKR — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 3, 2017

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will play in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images