Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 7 Online

There aren’t two better words in sports than Game 7.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will meet in the deciding game of their American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. CC Sabathia is expected to get the start for the Yankees, while the Astros will counter with Charlie Morton.

The winner of Game 7 will move onto the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York will look to make its first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009, while a win for Houston would mark its first World Series appearance since 2005.

Here’s how you can watch Yankees vs. Astros online.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images