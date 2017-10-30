Yasiel Puig Guarantees ‘There’s Going To Be Game 7’ In Wild World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down, but Yasiel Puig wants the baseball world to know they’re not out.

The Dodgers were pushed to the brink of elimination Sunday night in a wild 13-12 loss in Game 5 of the World Series, as the Houston Astros are now one game away from winning it all.

Not only that, the Astros will send ace Justin Verlander to the mound Tuesday night for Game 6 in Los Angeles. Despite those seemingly long odds, Puig guaranteed the Dodgers will force a winner-take-all showdown.

“This is not going to be finished Tuesday,” Puig told reporters after the 10-inning battle Sunday night. “There’s going to be Game 7. All the fans in Los Angeles expect a lot from all of us. From spring training, we’ve done a lot of work. A lot of preparation. This is the reason I think we’re in the World Series right now.”

The Dodgers should have some confidence heading home, too. They lost Game 2, which was started by Verlander, but not after getting to the former Cy Young Award winner for three runs on two home runs through six innings. And while Puig has just three hits in the Fall Classic thus far, he’s made sure to make his knocks count with a pair of late-game home runs. He hit a home run to get L.A. within one during the ninth inning Sunday night, after doing the same in the 10th inning of Game 2.

