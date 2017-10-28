Yu Darvish Tweets Inspiring Response To Yuli Gurriel’s Racist Gesture

Yu Darvish has every right to be upset after what took place during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is taking the high road.

Houston Astros infielder Yulieski Gurriel made a racially offense gesture after hitting a home run off Darvish, a man of Japanese-Iranian heritage, during the second inning of the Astros’ 5-3 at Minute Maid Park. After the game, Gurriel apologized for the gesture, which Darvish said was “disrespectful.”

But once the dust settled, Darvish took to Twitter Saturday morning to share a thoughtful message of forgiveness and progress. Check it out below:

Well said.

Given what’s been happening in the NFL, and the world at large, Gurriel’s gesture understandably will get a ton of attention and criticism. But when this type of thing happens, the world could use more people like Darvish, who prioritize education over ignorance.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images