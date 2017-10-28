Yuli Gurriel Appears To Mock Yu Darvish With Racist Gesture During Game 3

Yuli Gurriel might have a problem.

The Houston Astros first baseman launched a solo home run during the second inning of the Astros’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series, but it’s his actions upon returning to the dugout could cost him.

Gurriel hit the homer off Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish, and when he returned to the dugout, he appeared to mock Darvish’s Asian heritage with a racist gesture.

This is a completely disgusting and unnecessary act by Gurriel, and we expect Major League Baseball to take some action against him.

Darvish played seven seasons in Japan before heading to the Texas Rangers in 2012. Gurriel defected from Cuba in 2014, and played part of one season for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.