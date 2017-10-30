Zach Miller Injury: Doctors Reportedly Trying To Save Tight End’s Leg

Zach Miller suffered arguably the most gruesome injury of the NFL season, and he’s not out of the woods yet, not by a long shot.
Not only is the Chicago Bears tight end’s career in jeopardy, doctors reportedly are fighting to save his leg after he suffered a dislocated knee Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Monday reported Miller underwent surgery Sunday in an effort to save his left leg. The surgery, sources told Mortensen, was to repair a damaged artery in the leg.
Sources told Mortensen, per an ESPN.com story, that the procedure included “grafting tissue from the other leg to repair the damaged artery,” which obviously sounds very, very serious.
Adding insult to injury, Miller appeared to catch a touchdown pass on the play he was injured, but the NFL’s hazy catch rule once again reared its ugly head, and officials reversed the call and took away the touchdown.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
