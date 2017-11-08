2017 Gold Glove Winners: Red Sox Star Mookie Betts Wins American League RF Gold Glove

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is one of the best young players in Major League Baseball, and his excellent defense during the 2017 season was rewarded Tuesday night when he won the second American League right field Gold Glove Award of his career.

He also won in 2016.

Betts led AL outfielders with 31 defensive runs saved this past season.

Most Defensive Runs Saved, 2016-17:

Mookie Betts – 63

Andrelton Simmons – 50

Nolan Arenado – 40

Kevin Pillar – 36

(source: FanGraphs) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) November 8, 2017

Betts joins Dwight Evans (eight), Carl Yastrzemski (seven) and Fred Lynn (four) as Red Sox outfielders who’ve won multiple Gold Glove Awards.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland and pitcher Chris Sale also were nominated for Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions, but they didn’t win.

