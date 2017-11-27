Aaron Rodgers Easily Throws Deep Passes Before Game Against Steelers

Rest easy, Green Bay Packers fans. Aaron Rodgers is looking good.

The quarterback hasn’t played since Week 6, when he broke his right clavicle against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury resulted in a trip to the injured reserve and a surgery on Oct. 19.

But prior to Sunday’s game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers was shown throwing passes comfortably, dialing in for around 50 yards at one point.

Here’s the video:

Less than 6 weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers had surgery on his collarbone. Sunday he was throwing passes 30 to 50 yards using that same shoulder. pic.twitter.com/nmgXBbXnnh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2017

Whether or not Rodgers would even return this season is yet to be seen, and would likely depend on the performance of Green Bay the next few weeks. Given he has to spend eight weeks on the IR, making him eligible to return in Week 15, there is still some time before that decision would need to be made.

Even if he doesn’t return this season, it’s encouraging to see him be able to throw with ease as the Packers have struggled mightily with Brett Hundley under center.

Thumbnail Photo Via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images.