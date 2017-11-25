Alabama Vs. Auburn Live Stream: Watch ‘Iron Bowl’ Football Game Online

In-state bragging rights aren’t the only things at stake in the latest edition of “The Iron Bowl.”
Auburn and Alabama will meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala., in a Week 13 college football game between the No. 6 and No. 1 ranked teams in the nation, respectively. The winner of the contest will claim the SEC West title, advance to the SEC Championship Game and all but clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama has won three consecutive games against Auburn and the five of the last six times the teams have played. The Crimson Tide also are favored in Saturday’s game, but Auburn will be as motivated as ever to upset its undefeated foe in the final regular-season game of the season.
Here’s how to watch Alabama vs. Auburn online.
When: Saturday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: CBS Sports
