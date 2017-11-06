Alex Cora Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Red Sox Introduce Manager

Alex Cora is ready to roll up the sleeves and get to work.

The Boston Red Sox will hold a press conference Monday at noon ET at Fenway Park to introduce Cora as the club’s new manager.

Cora, who served as the bench coach for the World Series champion Houston Astros during the 2017 season, is making his major league managerial debut with the Red Sox, who parted ways with John Farrell last month after Boston was eliminated from the Major League Baseball postseason.

Watch Cora’s introductory press conference live on NESN or via the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images