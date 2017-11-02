Alex Cora Will Enjoy World Series Win But Ready To Get Going With Red Sox

What a year it’s been for Alex Cora.

The new Boston Red Sox manager can now turn his full attention to his new club after serving as bench coach for the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros. Cora and the Astros finished their championship run Thursday night with a Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cora will take a few days to celebrate with the Astros before fully taking on his new role in Boston. However, he told The Boston Globe after Thursday night’s win that he’s been in close contact with Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski since being hired in mid-October.

Cora told the Globe he and Dombrowski “talk every other hour,” although Dombrowski made sure to tell Cora to enjoy the run and obviously will give him time to enjoy the win. Cora also said he’s been getting plenty of support from the Houston organization … for now.

“Everybody understood the situation and everybody respected the situation,” he told the Globe. “I’ve been telling these players, ‘I want to win one with you guys. And then next year we (Red Sox) kick your ass!”

The Astros certainly will be a team Cora and the Red Sox will have to deal with over the course of his three-year contract with Boston. Houston dispatched the Red Sox in just four games in the American League Division Series.

“I’m going to enjoy this one,” Cora said, per the Boston Herald. “And then everybody knows what’s coming in the next few days, but this one I’m going to enjoy.”

But …

“Hopefully they suck next year,” Cora added.

Cora said he wasn’t sure when he’d be formally introduced by the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images