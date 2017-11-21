Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother Called Him Dumb For Ridiculous Reason

Alex Rodriguez looks happy in his current relationship with Jennifer Lopez, and, as such, his ex-girlfriend’s mother had some interesting things to say about the former Major League Baseball star.

Rodriguez was romantically involved with Anne Wojcicki, the founder of 23andMe, in 2016, and her mother, Esther Wojcicki, spoke about their relationship in a recent New York Times article on her daughter.

Esther Wojcicki described Rodriguez as less intelligent because he was focused on baseball and never went to college, because, you know, he was getting paid to be one of the greatest players of his generation.

She had some other pretty absurd things to say about A-Rod, but we’re having a hard time describing her train of thought.

So here’s Esther Wojcicki’s description of Rodriguez from the New York Times:

“I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man,” Esther Wojcicki told me. “He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working. I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world.

“We couldn’t go anywhere with him. If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod.’ He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab. That will work better with J-Lo because she’s like, ‘Take a picture of me anytime.’ “

So there you have it, Rodriguez, he of the 696 career home runs, liked to watch baseball which makes him unintelligent, according to Esther Wojcicki.

A-Rod and J-Lo, despite an awkward first date, appear to be going strong, so it all worked out in the end. As long as Lopez can stomach watching baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images