Aly Raisman Says USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sexually Abused Her

Larry Nassar’s reign of terror extended to Aly Raisman, the Olympic gymnast alleges in a new book.

Raisman is the latest in a disturbingly long line of United States female gymnasts who have accused the disgraced doctor of inappropriate actions. In an interview with “60 Minutes” that will air Sunday, a clearly agitated Raisman spoke out against not only Nassar but the environment created by USA Gymnastics.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up (earlier)?” she said in the interview. “Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?”

The first public accusations against Nassar came a little more than a year ago, and more than 130 women have filed suits accusing Nassar of sexual assault. He eventually was arrested on child pornography charges and pleaded guilty. He’s in jail awaiting sentencing.

However, Nassar also faces a handful of other criminal charges stemming from the accusations. More and more women have recently spoken out against him, including another Olympic gymnastics star, McKayla Maroney.

The Indianapolis Star reported in August of 2016 that higher-ups at USA Gymnastics failed to alert authorities of the sexual abuse allegations.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports