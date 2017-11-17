Aly Raisman Slams Victim Shamers, Speaks Out Against Objectifying Women

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has been a tremendous advocate for objectified women, and Friday morning she reaffirmed that advocacy.

Raisman relayed her message via tweet, discussing everything judging a woman by her clothing to victim blaming.

Here’s the full tweet.

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017

The statement underscores what’s been an impactful week for the gymnast. Last Friday, ahead of her “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, she spoke out against USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who Raisman said had sexually abused her.

On Tuesday, her book “Fierce” was released. In the autobiography, she detailed the tribulations and her ensuing perseverance en route to winning her Olympic medals.

Thumbnail Photo Via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images