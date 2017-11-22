Anton Khudobin Gets Another Start Over Tuukka Rask As Bruins Riding Hot Hand

Anton Khudobin will make his third straight start in net for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, and the reason is pretty straightforward: The Bruins simply are playing better with him between the pipes.

Khudobin, for the time being, seemingly has usurped former Vezina Trophy winner Tuukka Rask as the B’s top goaltender. The results are hard to argue.

Boston has won five of Khudobin’s seven starts, and the Bruins have yet to lose in regulation with the Russian in net. Rask, meanwhile, has struggled, especially this month. Boston has lost four of his six starts, and Rask has allowed at least three goals in all but one of those starts.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy explained the decision Wednesday before the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on giving Anton Khudobin the start in goal tonight against the Devils: pic.twitter.com/4NuxzM1hQp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2017

It will be interesting to see how long the Bruins stick with Khudobin. The club has a very obvious financial investment in Rask who carries a $7 million salary cap hit and is signed through the 2021 season. The real litmus test might come Friday afternoon when the Bruins return home to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

If Khudobin plays well against the upstart Devils — who are leading the Metropolitan Division — Cassidy should stick with Khudobin and ride the hot hand moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images