Astros Beat Dodgers In Game 7, Win First World Series In Team History

The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the first time in their 56-year history as an MLB franchise.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the 2017 Fall Classic at Dodger Stadium.

Houston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, then tacked on three more runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by George Springer. That blast by Springer was his fifth of the series, tying a World Series record.

The Dodgers got a run back on an RBI single by Andre Ethier in the sixth inning, but their bats were cold most of the night.

The Astros’ triumph is the first championship for the city of Houston since the NBA’s rockets completed back-to-back titles in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

