Automotive News Roundup: Tesla Model 3 Rollout Results In Big Losses

As the new year draws near, everybody in the automotive industry is still hard at work.

With SEMA Show in full-swing in Las Vegas, some manufacturers intently focused on the aftermarket industry. That’s not the case for everybody, however.

Instead, some automakers have started to debut the last of their 2018 redesigns. Others, meanwhile, haven’t left their investors with much to be thankful for during the holidays, as they reported their third-quarter earnings.

Here are three stories that made waves throughout the automotive world this week:

Tesla Posts Big Losses As It Struggles To Meet Model 3 Demand

The Model 3 is giving Tesla quite the headache.

Tesla reported $671 million in losses in the third quarter, something CEO Elon Musk attributes to the manufacturing ramp-up for the Model 3. What’s more, Musk, who recently tweeted that Tesla was “deep in production hell,” said the automaker likely won’t be able to meet its production goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week until 2018, rather than the last quarter of 2017.

Audi Sport Continues To Follow BMW M Business Model

Audi has taken another step toward establishing its new performance sub-brand.

At SEMA, the German manufacturer debuted Audi Sport Performance Parts, which it says will be sold in the United States starting in 2018.

The aftermarket parts initially will be offered only for the R8 V10 and the TT RS, on which they were showcased in Las Vegas.

Jeep Wrangler Proves Subtle Design Changes Can Go Long Way

Jeep has given us the first look at its updated Wrangler.

The 2018 Wrangler, which is slated to make its world premier at the Los Angeles International Auto Show, isn’t dramatically different from the model it succeeds. That said, it’s proof that small changes in the right places can have big impacts on the appearance of a vehicle.

Thumbnail photo via Tesla