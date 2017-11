Backup goaltending has been a weakness of the Boston Bruins over the last few seasons, but that hasn’t been the case during the 2017-18 campaign.

Anton Khudobin has been stellar, compiling a 6-0-2 record and a .932 save percentage. Boston has won three games in a row, and Khudobin has been in net for each victory.

