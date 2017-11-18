Baker Mayfield Grabs Crotch, Mouths Expletives At Kansas Sideline After Touchdown

Making electric plays certainly is Baker Mayfield’s calling card.
But talking trash is a close second.
The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback already has planted a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium, and he told a Baylor player he was going to spank him this season.
Mayfield’s trash talking continued Saturday during the Sooners’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Heisman Trophy frontrunner took a cheap shot during the second quarter, and after he found the end zone in the third quarter he decided to let the Kansas sideline know how he felt about them.
Mayfield jogged to the sideline, then grabbed his crotch while staring at the Jayhawks’ sideline, and began mouthing expletives at them.
Take a look at Mayfield’s explosion in the video below which comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language:
This could cost him some Heisman votes from the old school voters, but personally, we love what Mayfield brings to the table.
Photo via screengrab
