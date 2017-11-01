Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant Sent Gordon Hayward E-Mails After Injury

Celtics star Gordon Hayward has received a ton of support and well-wishes since suffering a gruesome leg injury early in Boston’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

That includes e-mails from two of the most recognizable and famous men in the world.

“Kobe Bryant posted a message of support on Instagram, and then sent me an email,” Hayward wrote in a lengthy blog posted on his website Wednesday.

“Kobe is somebody that I have leaned on and he has been in my corner since I’ve worked out with him. I can’t say enough about what it means to have his support, somebody who’s one of the all-time greats, and has basically been through it all. He didn’t have the same, exact thing happen, but he had a devastating injury that he had to recover from. That email meant a lot.”

Hayward later added: “Barack Obama sent me an email, too. That was a pretty big deal.”

The veteran forward also noted that he’s received encouragement from non-NBA stars such as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, who suffered a gruesome leg injury of his own playing for USA Basketball in 2014, also has communicated with Hayward and shared some of his experience dealing with a season-ending injury.

Hayward also wrote that while his surgery went very well, he won’t be back on the court for the Celtics this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images