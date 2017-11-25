Barry Switzer blames Madonna, Michael Jackson for Baker Mayfield crotch grab

Former University of Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer does not seem too put off by current OU quarterback Baker Mayfield’s crotch-grabbing antics.
But if he was, it certainly wouldn’t be Mayfield’s fault in the former coach’s eyes.
80-year-old Switzer provided a sizzler of a take when asked about the ordeal, chalking up the decision to not just a spur of the moment retaliatory reaction, but rather the actions of musicians that predate Mayfield’s birth.
Here’s what Switzer had to say.
Interesting take.
Mayfield was stripped of his captainship for Saturday’s game and benched for a moment to start the game. You wouldn’t know that his actions were condemned though, he was still on the game program and was introduced as part of the senior day ceremonies.
But even with all that harsh punishment, I’m sure he took solace in the fact he had Switzer’s vote of support.
Thumbnail Photo Via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images.
