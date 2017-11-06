Ben McAdoo Apparently Gave Worst Halftime Speech In History During Giants-Rams

The New York Giants are a complete mess, and it doesn’t sound like their head coach is helping things.

Ben McAdoo was asked about what he said to his team at halftime of their 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and he apparently was at a loss for words.

Ben McAdoo's halftime speeches sound epic pic.twitter.com/9HyJPPVOOh — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 5, 2017

Well, no wonder the Giants continued to get pummeled in the second half.

Now, this probably isn’t what McAdoo said, but we’re sure it’s probably in the vicinity.

New York was thought of as a potential Super Bowl contender before the season started, but the G-Men are 1-7 after Sunday’s loss and McAdoo could be out of a job in a few weeks so his lack of oratorical skills is understandable.

Perhaps he should take public speaking lessons in order to try to boost team morale.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images