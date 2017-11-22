Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to win three consecutive games for the first time this season when they face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The game will be Boston’s sixth straight on the road, and mark the third consecutive start for goaltender Anton Khudobin, who led the B’s to wins over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

The Bruins again will be without both defenseman Torey Krug and forward Brad Marchand, who are missing their third and fourth games in a row, respectively. Forward Ryan Spooner returns to the lineup after missing the last 14 games with a groin injury.

As for the Devils, they’re 12-5-3 and are tied for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (8-7-4)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik

Ryan Spooner — Frank Vatrano — Riley Nash

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Rob O’Gara — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

New Jersey Devils (12-5-3)

Taylor Hall — Travis Zajac — Jesper Bratt

Adam Henrique — Nico Hischier — Brian Gibbons

Pavel Zacha — Blake Coleman — Jimmy Hayes

Miles Wood — Brian Boyle — Drew Stafford

Andy Greene — Steven Santini

John Moore — Damon Severson

Will Butcher — Ben Lovejoy

Cory Schneider

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images