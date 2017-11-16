Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

The Boston Bruins begin a four-game road trip Wednesday night with a swing through California, and their first opponent is the Anaheim Ducks.
Both of these teams have struggled to start the season, and injuries are the main reason why. Boston has been without many of its top players because of various injuries, and the B’s won’t have forwards David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork, or defenseman Adam McQuaid against the Ducks.
Anaheim is without No. 1 center and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who won’t be returning for a while.
The Ducks have won their last four games against the Bruins at the Honda Center by a combined scored of 17-7. The Bruins will need to buck this trend if they are to avoid losing a fourth straight game.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (6-6-4)
Peter Cehlarik–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Jordan Szwarz–Danton Heinen
Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Jake DeBrusk
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
ANAHEIM DUCKS (7-7-3)
Rickard Rakell–Derek Grant–Corey Perry
Andrew Cogliano–Chris Wagner–Jakob Silfverberg
Dennis Rasmussen–Antoine Vermette–Logan Shaw
Nick Ritchie–Kalle Kossila–Kevin Roy
Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson
Francois Beauchemin–Brandon Montour
Sami Vatanen–Kevin Bieksa
John Gibson
