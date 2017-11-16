Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

The Boston Bruins begin a four-game road trip Wednesday night with a swing through California, and their first opponent is the Anaheim Ducks.

Both of these teams have struggled to start the season, and injuries are the main reason why. Boston has been without many of its top players because of various injuries, and the B’s won’t have forwards David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork, or defenseman Adam McQuaid against the Ducks.

Anaheim is without No. 1 center and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who won’t be returning for a while.

The Ducks have won their last four games against the Bruins at the Honda Center by a combined scored of 17-7. The Bruins will need to buck this trend if they are to avoid losing a fourth straight game.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (6-6-4)

Peter Cehlarik–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Jordan Szwarz–Danton Heinen

Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Jake DeBrusk

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ANAHEIM DUCKS (7-7-3)

Rickard Rakell–Derek Grant–Corey Perry

Andrew Cogliano–Chris Wagner–Jakob Silfverberg

Dennis Rasmussen–Antoine Vermette–Logan Shaw

Nick Ritchie–Kalle Kossila–Kevin Roy

Hampus Lindholm–Josh Manson

Francois Beauchemin–Brandon Montour

Sami Vatanen–Kevin Bieksa

John Gibson

