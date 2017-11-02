Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines

by on Thu, Nov 2, 2017 at 5:20PM
2,992

The Boston Bruins have lost their last two games, but they will look to get back in the win column Thursday night against the struggling Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston has picked up a point in each of its last five games (2-0-3) but is coming off a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

The Golden Knights have allowed six goals in each of their past two games both of which were losses.

The two teams met earlier this season, a 3-1 win for the Golden Knights, but likely will start Maxime Lagace between the pipes, as both Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are out with injuries.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the B’s. Rask allowed two goals on 25 shots in the 3-1 loss to the Vegas on Oct. 15.

Here are the projected lines for Thursday’s Bruins vs. Golden Knights game:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Austin Czarnik — Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jordan Szwarz

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller — Paul Postma

Tuukka Rask

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS(8-3-0)
David Perron — Cody Eakin — James Neal
Erik Haula — Oscar Lindberg — Alex Tuch
Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
William Carrier — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Tomas Nosek

Luca Sbisa — Nate Schmidt
Colin Miller — Brad Hunt
Deryk Engelland — Shea Theodore

Maxime Lagace

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team