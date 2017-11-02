Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Golden Knights Lines

The Boston Bruins have lost their last two games, but they will look to get back in the win column Thursday night against the struggling Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston has picked up a point in each of its last five games (2-0-3) but is coming off a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

The Golden Knights have allowed six goals in each of their past two games both of which were losses.

The two teams met earlier this season, a 3-1 win for the Golden Knights, but likely will start Maxime Lagace between the pipes, as both Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban are out with injuries.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the B’s. Rask allowed two goals on 25 shots in the 3-1 loss to the Vegas on Oct. 15.

Here are the projected lines for Thursday’s Bruins vs. Golden Knights game:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Austin Czarnik — Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller

Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jordan Szwarz

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller — Paul Postma

Tuukka Rask

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS(8-3-0)

David Perron — Cody Eakin — James Neal

Erik Haula — Oscar Lindberg — Alex Tuch

Jonathan Marchessault — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

William Carrier — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Tomas Nosek

Luca Sbisa — Nate Schmidt

Colin Miller — Brad Hunt

Deryk Engelland — Shea Theodore

Maxime Lagace

