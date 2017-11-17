Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

The Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip Wednesday night with a 4-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, giving the Original Six franchise four consecutive losses.
Boston’s quest doesn’t get any easier Thursday night. The Bruins are in Los Angeles to face the Kings, who lead the Pacific Division with an 11-5-2 record. L.A. has a three-game skid of its own, so something will have to give.
The key for the Bruins is finding some offense. They’ve scored the third-fewest goals in the NHL entering Thursday, but they should receive a boost with the probable return of top-six center David Krejci. Krejci is a skilled scorer and playmaker, and he’ll also help a B’s power play that ranked in the bottom third of the league (5-for-33) during his recent absence.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (6-7-4)
Peter Cehlarik–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–Danton Heinen
Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Jake DeBrusk
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
LOS ANGELES KINGS (11-5-2)
Alex Iafallo–Anze Kopitar–Dustin Brown
Tanner Pearson–Adrian Kempe–Tyler Toffoli
Andy Andreoff–Nick Shore–Trevor Lewis
Jussi Jokinen–Andrew Crescenzi–Jonny Brodzinski
Derek Forbort–Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin–Christian Folin
Kurtis MacDermid–Alex Martinez
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
