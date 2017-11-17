Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

The Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip Wednesday night with a 4-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, giving the Original Six franchise four consecutive losses.

Boston’s quest doesn’t get any easier Thursday night. The Bruins are in Los Angeles to face the Kings, who lead the Pacific Division with an 11-5-2 record. L.A. has a three-game skid of its own, so something will have to give.

The key for the Bruins is finding some offense. They’ve scored the third-fewest goals in the NHL entering Thursday, but they should receive a boost with the probable return of top-six center David Krejci. Krejci is a skilled scorer and playmaker, and he’ll also help a B’s power play that ranked in the bottom third of the league (5-for-33) during his recent absence.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (6-7-4)

Peter Cehlarik–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Jake DeBrusk

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

LOS ANGELES KINGS (11-5-2)

Alex Iafallo–Anze Kopitar–Dustin Brown

Tanner Pearson–Adrian Kempe–Tyler Toffoli

Andy Andreoff–Nick Shore–Trevor Lewis

Jussi Jokinen–Andrew Crescenzi–Jonny Brodzinski

Derek Forbort–Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin–Christian Folin

Kurtis MacDermid–Alex Martinez

