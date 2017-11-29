Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lineups

The Boston Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, but the Black and Gold will look to rebound Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for the B’s, despite giving up three goals in Sunday’s loss.

Boston is expected to get some much-needed reinforcements, as Brad Marchand, David Backes and Ryan Spooner all are expected back for Wednesday night’s game.

Backes has not skated this month after having surgery on his colon, while Marchand has missed the last six games. Spooner returns from a one-game absence.

While the Bruins will get those three players back in the lineup, Anders Bjork once again will be sidelined but could return for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins vs. Lightning game:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-8-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Noel Acciari

Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Tim Schaller

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (17-5-2)

Vladislav Namestnikov — Steven Stamkos — Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Yanni Gourde

Alex Killorn — Tyler Johnson — J.T. Brown

Chris Kunitz – Cedric Paquette – Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman — Slater Koekkoek

Mikhail Sergachev — Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn — Dan Girardi

Andrei Vasilevskiy

