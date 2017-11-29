Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lineups

The Boston Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, but the Black and Gold will look to rebound Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.
Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for the B’s, despite giving up three goals in Sunday’s loss.
Boston is expected to get some much-needed reinforcements, as Brad Marchand, David Backes and Ryan Spooner all are expected back for Wednesday night’s game.
Backes has not skated this month after having surgery on his colon, while Marchand has missed the last six games. Spooner returns from a one-game absence.
While the Bruins will get those three players back in the lineup, Anders Bjork once again will be sidelined but could return for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins vs. Lightning game:
BOSTON BRUINS (10-8-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Tim Schaller
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (17-5-2)
Vladislav Namestnikov — Steven Stamkos — Nikita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Yanni Gourde
Alex Killorn — Tyler Johnson — J.T. Brown
Chris Kunitz – Cedric Paquette – Ryan Callahan
Victor Hedman — Slater Koekkoek
Mikhail Sergachev — Anton Stralman
Braydon Coburn — Dan Girardi
Andrei Vasilevskiy
