Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines

The Boston Bruins look to extend their win streak to five when they battle the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Sunday.
The Bruins are coming off one of their best wins of the season, a 4-3 matinee victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The Oilers, on the other hand, are on a bit of a cold streak having lost four of their past five contests.
Tuukka Rask returns between the pipes for Boston after sitting the past four games. The B’s have ridden the hot hand of Anton Khudobin thus far through the win streak, but Rask has a chance to redeem himself against the struggling Oilers.
Despite practicing Saturday, Boston will be without both Brad Marchand and David Backes on Sunday. Marchand remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, while Backes continues to work his way back after undergoing colon surgery.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins vs. Oilers:
BOSTON BRUINS (10-7-4)
Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey — Riley Nash — Jordan Szwarz
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
EDMONTON OILERS (8-13-2)
Milan Lucic — Connor McDavid — Michael Cammalleri
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Anton Slepyshev
Drake Caggiula — Leon Draisaitl — Ryan Strome
Iiro Pakarinen — Mark Letestu — Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse — Adam Larsson
Matt Benning — Oscar Klefbom
Kris Russell — Yohann Auvitu
Cam Talbot
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP