Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines

The Boston Bruins look to extend their win streak to five when they battle the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Bruins are coming off one of their best wins of the season, a 4-3 matinee victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The Oilers, on the other hand, are on a bit of a cold streak having lost four of their past five contests.

Tuukka Rask returns between the pipes for Boston after sitting the past four games. The B’s have ridden the hot hand of Anton Khudobin thus far through the win streak, but Rask has a chance to redeem himself against the struggling Oilers.

Despite practicing Saturday, Boston will be without both Brad Marchand and David Backes on Sunday. Marchand remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, while Backes continues to work his way back after undergoing colon surgery.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins vs. Oilers:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-7-4)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Matt Beleskey — Riley Nash — Jordan Szwarz

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

EDMONTON OILERS (8-13-2)

Milan Lucic — Connor McDavid — Michael Cammalleri

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Anton Slepyshev

Drake Caggiula — Leon Draisaitl — Ryan Strome

Iiro Pakarinen — Mark Letestu — Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse — Adam Larsson

Matt Benning — Oscar Klefbom

Kris Russell — Yohann Auvitu

Cam Talbot

