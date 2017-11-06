Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lineups

The Boston Bruins have played shorthanded to begin the 2017-18 season, and another key member of the B’s joined the walking wounded Monday.

Left winger Brad Marchand will miss Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with an upper body injury. Marchand joins David Krejci, Ryan Spooner and David Backes on the shelf.

Krejci was placed on injured reserve Monday, joining Backes who is out for at least two months after undergoing surgery on his colon.

Boston will welcome the Wild to TD Garden on Monday night after both teams suffered a loss Saturday. The Bruins couldn’t complete a comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals while the Wild fell 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Minnesota bested Boston in both matchups last season, but it also has suffered major injuries to key players early in the season.

Wild stars Zach Parise and Charlie Coyle both are slated to miss significant time, meaning Minnesota will have to lean on netminder Devan Dubnyk who beat the B’s in both games a season ago.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will need a more consistent Tuukka Rask in net, as the veteran goalie is 2-4-2 in eight starts this season with a 2.70 goal against average.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Bruins vs. Wild game:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-4-3)

Anders Bjork — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Jordan Szwarz – Frank Vatrano

Matt Beleskey — Riley Nash — Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Rob O’Gara — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

MINNESOTA WILD (5-5-2)

Tyler Ennis — Eric Staal — Nino Niederreiter

Marcus Foligno — Mikko Koivu — Mikael Granlund

Jason Zucker — Matt Cullen — Chris Stewart

Daniel Winnik — Joel Eriksson Ek — Luke Kunin

Ryan Suter — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Mathew Dumba

Kyle Quincey — Mike Reilly

Devan Dubnyk

