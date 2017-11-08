Between The Tackles: How Shea McClellin’s Setback Affects Patriots Defense

The Patriots were supposed to receive a midseason boost to their linebacker and pass rush depth by activating Shea McClellin off injured reserve, but it didn’t work out as planned for New England.

McClellin, who reportedly is dealing with a concussion, suffered a setback after returning to practice and won’t return this season.

So, how will that affect the Patriots’ plans for the rest of 2017?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed just that on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. They also broke down their midseason awards and superlatives and discussed the Patriots’ upcoming matchup with the Denver Broncos.

