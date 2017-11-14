Between The Tackles: Making Sense Of The Martellus Bennett Saga

The New England Patriots are spending this week in Colorado Springs to prepare for their impending trip to Mexico City, where they’ll take on the Oakland Raiders this Sunday.

That setup necessitated a cross-country edition of the “Between the Tackles” podcast, during which NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox recapped the Patriots’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos, examined what’s wrong with the mediocre Raiders this season and broke down Martellus Bennett’s ugly exit from Green Bay and subsequent return to New England.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images