Bill Belichick Acknowledges Nerves Prior To Delivering Speech To Navy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a detour on the way to his week in Colorado.

Belichick delivered a speech to the Naval Academy prior to their 43-40 win over SMU on Saturday. Part of the speech was captured by Showtime on their “A Season With Navy Football” series.

“It’s really an honor,” Belichick said about making the speech. “(Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo)’s asked me to do it a couple times in different situations, but to speak to the actual team, not recruits or something like that, it’s really an honor. I have so much respect for Ken and the Navy team and the Navy program and the institution to just be able to stand in front of that group is a pretty special feeling.

“Probably as nervous as I’ve been talking to a group in quite a while. It was definitely special. Just something about looking at that group of kids that’s a little bit different group from looking at another team. Not taking anything away from any other team. It’s just a little bit different, and it’s special. I really appreciate Ken giving me that opportunity and I’m glad they won last week. Not that I had anything to do with it, but I’m just glad that worked out for them too.”

Belichick’s father, Steve, served in the Navy and spent 33 years at the academy as a coach and scout.

The Patriots are practicing at the United States Air Force Academy during their week in Colorado Springs.

