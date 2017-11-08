Bill Belichick Deflects Question About Retirement With Eye On Broncos

FOXBORO, Mass. — Shooters shoot, and that’s exactly what a reporter did Wednesday morning during New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s first in-person news conference of the week.

With the Jimmy Garoppolo trade fresh on the Providence, R.I. TV reporter’s mind, Belichick was asked if his goal is to retire while Tom Brady still is the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Shockingly, Belichick didn’t choose a random Wednesday morning as the time to divulge his future retirement plans.

“Yeah, the goal right now is to beat Denver,” Belichick said, referring to the Patriots’ upcoming Week 10 clash with the Broncos.

Bill Belichick was finally on camera talking about the Jimmy Garoppolo trade & retiring with Tom Brady. #NEvsDEN https://t.co/PsDIkTa8Vd pic.twitter.com/UgNfgZ3Xvi — NESN (@NESN) November 8, 2017

The reporter, after watching ESPN’s “30 for 30: The Two Bills” trailer, went on to ask if Belichick or Bill Parcells was better at putting the media in their place.

“Denver. Denver’s the target this week,” Belichick deadpanned. “I know you’ve got all that stuff on your mind, but right now I’m just focused on Denver. Sorry we can’t connect on that.”

“You’re good at it, though,” the reporter responded.

“You’re the best,” Belichick said sarcastically (we think).

This exchange was not included in the transcript the Patriots released after Belichick’s news conference Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images