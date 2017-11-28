Bill Belichick Joining Patriots Players In Latest ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Initiative

For the second time in two seasons, the NFL will be relaxing its uniform regulations this weekend to allow players to promote causes close to their hearts.

And this year, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be joining in the fun.

During Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Belichick will sport painted Nike sneakers emblazoned with the logo of The Bill Belichick Foundation, which aims to “bring the values of the Belichick family — a love of sports, coaching and team building — to the athletic leaders of tomorrow.”

It’s all part of the league’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative, which garnered rave reviews when it debuted last season.

Via the Patriots, Bill Belichick is participating in the My Cause, My Cleats program this weekend pic.twitter.com/y5sv9fAk7b — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 28, 2017

According to the team, 14 Patriots players also will wear specially painted cleats on Sunday, which they showed off during an unboxing ceremony Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

Customized for a cause, showcased on Sunday's stage.#Patriots players unbox #MyCauseMyCleats w/ help from some friends on #GivingTuesday: pic.twitter.com/bqStOqcdZK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2017

The causes Patriots players will be championing include:

— The Jimmy Fund and Joe Andruzzi Foundation (offensive tackle Nate Solder)

— Team Jack Foundation (running back Rex Burkhead)

— Vegas Strong and Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep (defensive tackle Lawrence Guy)

— Embrace Kids Foundation (safety Devin McCourty)

— Van Noy Valor Foundation (linebacker Kyle Van Noy)

— Food Allergy Research & Education (defensive tackle Alan Branch)

— Best Buddies (running back James White)

— Autism Speaks (safety Duron Harmon)

— Warrior Dog Foundation (center David Andrews)

— Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (quarterback Brian Hoyer)

— The Ellie Fund and Best Buddies (quarterback Tom Brady)

— American Diabetes Association (injured linebacker Dont’a Hightower)

Here are the #MyCauseMyCleats Nate Solder, Rex Burkhead, Lawrence Guy and Devin McCourty will be wearing this Sunday, via the Patriots’ Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/QEwbFrrLys — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 28, 2017

And here’s Kyle Van Noy, Alan Branch and James White. pic.twitter.com/giuJich1Za — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 28, 2017