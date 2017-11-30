Bill Belichick Mic’d Up Is Worth Watching For His TD Reactions Alone

For everyone’s sake, we’re glad Bill Belichick didn’t pursue a career as a cheerleader.

The New England Patriots head coach, while a brilliant strategist, has no interest in celebrating on the sideline. You probably knew that already, but to watch his complete lack of emotion during the frenzy of an NFL game still is a sight to behold.

Belichick was “mic’d up” for New England’s Week 12 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, which means we got to witness his reactions to each of the Patriots’ five touchdowns. Let’s see it, Bill.

That’s right: Belichick was totally stoic after each Pats TD; not even a subtle fist pump or celebratory mutter under his breath. He didn’t even move. We’re not surprised, of course, but that’s subdued even by Belichick’s standards.

A few other interesting takeaways from the 3-minute clip:

— Belichick loves teaching moments, and a great one comes at the 40-second mark, when he calmly tells rookie defensive tackle Adam Butler to focus on his “eye control.”

— Belichick catching an errant football and angrily tossing it behind him at the 1:43 mark is peak Belichick.

— The Patriots coach isn’t above congratulating his players. Belichick gets most demonstrative around the 2:39 mark, when he praises cornerback Jonathan Jones for a good tackle, gives cornerback Malcolm Butler some encouragement and points out a great block by Dwyane Allen to tight ends coach Nick Caley.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images