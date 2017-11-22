Bills’ Tyrod Taylor To Start As Quarterback Vs. Chiefs In Week 12 Game

Buffalo Bills can be thankful Sean McDermott has come to his senses.

The Bills head coach told reporters Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback Sunday in their Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ProFootball Talk’s Darin Gantt. McDermott’s announcement appears to end Nathan Peterman’s brief tenure as Buffalo’s starter, following his disastrous Week 11 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDermott shocked the football world by benching Taylor in favor of Peterman, but the move immediately backfired, as the rookie signal-caller completed just six of 14 passes for 66 yards and also threw five interceptions in the first half. Although McDermott reverted to Taylor in the second half, his efforts weren’t enough to avoid a 54-24 landlside loss.

Rather than face further storms of internal and external criticism over his quarterback call, McDermott has decided to cut his losses and return to stability.

