Bills’ Zay Jones Appears To Levitate In Week Week 12 Win Over Chiefs

Does Zay Jones possess magical powers?

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver wowed observers Sunday when he appeared to float back to his feet during his team’s Week 12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Having dived in vain for a pass in the second quarter, Jones returned to his feet using a method kids probably shouldn’t try at home.

Some receivers metaphorically defy gravity. Zay Jones is just a warlock or something. pic.twitter.com/5LUOU45Jpn — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 27, 2017

Jones caught a touchdown in the Bill’s 20-16 win, and the rookie wideout’s season seems to be following a progression that’s similarly mystical to his levitation act.

Bills WR Zay Jones has 2 TD in his last 3 games, and Tyrod Taylor has a 126.4 passer rating when targeting Jones in that span For context, Jones didn’t score a single TD in his first 7 games, and Taylor had a 28.8 passer rating when targeting Jones over that span#BUFvsKC — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 26, 2017

Now that Jones’ NFL feet are planted firmly underneath him, fans only can watch and wait for him to perform his next trick.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images