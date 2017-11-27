Bills’ Zay Jones Appears To Levitate In Week Week 12 Win Over Chiefs

Does Zay Jones possess magical powers?
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver wowed observers Sunday when he appeared to float back to his feet during his team’s Week 12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Having dived in vain for a pass in the second quarter, Jones returned to his feet using a method kids probably shouldn’t try at home.
Jones caught a touchdown in the Bill’s 20-16 win, and the rookie wideout’s season seems to be following a progression that’s similarly mystical to his levitation act.
Now that Jones’ NFL feet are planted firmly underneath him, fans only can watch and wait for him to perform his next trick.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
