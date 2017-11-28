Billy Jaffe Breaks Down Tuukka Rask’s Performance In Bruins Vs. Oilers

Tuukka Rask’s first game back did not go as planned, as the Boston Bruins fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Sunday.

Rask’s backup, Anton Khudobin, hasn’t lost a game in regulation this season, but Billy Jaffe is confident that Rask will start Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Khudobin has been outperforming Rask for most of the season, but Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has not announced which goalie is starting Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images