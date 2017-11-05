Braden Holtby Fights Off Bruins’ Late Flurry To Preserve Capitals’ Win

The Boston Bruins nearly notched a game-tying goal late in Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals, but Braden Holtby had other plans.

The Capitals goalie stood tall in the final minutes at TD Garden, making save after save to leave the Bruins frustrated on offense. Holtby turned away 31 of 33 shots in the contest, which helped Washington pick up a 3-2 road victory.

To see Holtby’s clutch saves, check out the DCU Save of the Game above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images