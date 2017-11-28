Brandin Cooks Shuts Down Max Kellerman’s Opinion On Tom Brady’s Decline

Brandin Cooks hasn’t even played a full season with Tom Brady, but the speedy wide receiver appears to have a pretty strong understanding of his quarterback.

Brady is having one of his best seasons at age 40, which has created a conundrum of trying to figure out when the New England Patriots quarterback possibly will start declining. The five-time Super Bowl champion has expressed his desire to play until he’s 45, but not everybody has confidence that TB12 will be able to accomplish this feat.

ESPN host Max Kellerman, for example, has been outspoken about his prediction for Brady’s future, saying the Patriots signal-caller will “fall off a cliff” next season. While there’s no way of predicting the future, Cooks appeared on “First Take” on Tuesday to wholeheartedly disagree with Kellerman’s projection.

“I think you’re really far off,” Cooks said. “I don’t know how many years he’s got, that’s God willing right there, but I will bet that he’s not falling off a cliff next year. That’s for sure.”

Cooks and Brady have turned into a formidable duo in their first season together. Through 11 games, the 24-year-old wideout has hauled in 51 receptions for 869 yards with five touchdowns. At this rate, Cooks is on pace to finish the regular season with over 1,200 receiving yards, which would be quite impressive for a player in his first season with New England.

And if Brady continues to defy Father Time, the duo likely will continue to put up monster numbers for the next handful of seasons.

